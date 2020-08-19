Covid-19 has taken its toll on a favourite source of icecream and coffee for locals.

Manhar and Nita Bhikha have been running the Little Oneroa Beach Store for 12 years.

During Covid-19 lockdowns, the store has been trading through a side window.

“There’s hardly any customers, it’s pretty quiet – and we’ve still got our fixed costs,” Manhar told Gulf News on Tuesday. The usually popular playground across the road was closed, with the Auckland region at Covid-19 Level 3.

Manhar says the couple has no option but to close up as the owner of the building won’t extend the lease, which is due to expire at the end of September. • Erin Johnson

