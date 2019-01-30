A woman’s pledge to save her dog has been attracting passersby at Matiatia wharf over the past week. Cristina Llanos-Garcia has been on a hunger strike since Friday 25 January to draw attention to a pending court decision which may see her dog, Gaita put down.

Baden Meyer, a barrister at High Street Law represented Ms Llanos-Garcia at a hearing in the District Court this month.

“It didn’t go the way Cristina wanted it to go, and she’s very upset. She was convicted of being the owner of a dog which attacked another dog.”

The proceedings have been allocated a date in April at which time the court will decide whether or not Gaita will be put down. • Sophie Boladeras

