After what was a terribly interrupted and abbreviated 2020 campaign for almost all Waiheke’s football teams, the start of 2021 promises to kick off in style.

Onetangi Sports Park will host around 60 teams from throughout the region, all vying to be crowned Waiheke’s Super Summer Series champions. This will be Waiheke’s 10th annual event, which is organised by Football Fix and will feature divisions for men, men over 35 and mixed teams.

“It’s a good mix,” says Marc Prenty, CEO and founder of SportSocial which runs FootballFix. “We’ve got people who like to make a weekend of it, go away with their mates and that and then you’ve got others that just head over for the day.”• Will Toogood

