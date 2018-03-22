This year’s Wonderful Waiheke House Tour has raised $20,000 for the community art gallery, with 275 people on a warm, sunny day inspecting seven very different houses.

The houses were not only individually distinctive but their geographic spread from Church Bay to Onetangi ensured participants saw much of the island at its best, co-organiser Jane Parlane said.

“The tour went very well and it’s the major fundraiser for the gallery so we were delighted.”

• Geoff Cumming

