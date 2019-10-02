Waiheke High School has given students food for thought when it comes to employment and apprenticeships.

Culinary students from the North Shore International Academy under tutor Jonathan O’Shea, a Waiheke resident, spent Thursday 26 September working with the high school’s hospitality students and then hosted an evening in the school hall to show what they had learned.

The event featured canapes prepared by the students and entertainment by Piringakau kapa haka unit, which is fundraising for a trip to Hawaii.

Anthony McNamara from Luxe Catering gave the students some wise words from his industry experience – notably around persistence.

