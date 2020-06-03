A $10,000 grant is enabling the Waiheke Health Trust’s Healthy Homes Project to continue. The grant, which was approved at the May local board meeting, will see the project support people whose health and wellbeing are negatively affected by cold, damp and mouldy homes.

“We are so appreciative as without the grant the whole project was at risk,” says health trust manager Julie Cairns.

“It was crucial timing for us and gives us a chance to partner with Habitat for Humanity on their grants, which will continue to support the project.”

Project coordinator Martha Slimm says she was waiting with bated breath to find out if the funding would go ahead.

“If the grant didn’t come through, the housing project would have dried up and I wouldn’t have been able to continue pushing services that are available on the mainland for people on Waiheke.”

Now, Martha will be able to undertake level two home performance advisor training and continue working with Habitat for Humanity on island projects.

Martha, along with James Davies from Habitat for Humanity, assesses home ventilation, moisture, mould, structure and insulation. Once she knows what’s needed to make a home healthier, she works to find affordable solutions. These may include fitting curtains, repairing windows, rewiring, creating enhanced accessibility for disabled people or fitting a new roof and weatherproofing a home. • Sophie Boladeras

