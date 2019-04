Waiheke has a higher than average crash rate for motor scooters. In the past five years, seven serious moped crashes were recorded on the island out of 77 in the Auckland region.

In 78 percent of these crashes, another vehicle was involved, and 47 percent happened when a vehicle was turning. By local board area, Waiheke has the third highest rate of serious moped crashes, after Waitematā and Albert-Eden, according to Auckland Transport.

