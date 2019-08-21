A huge defensive effort saw the Fullers 360 Waiheke Rams Seniors make history as the club’s first open-weight champions after a tense and hard-fought 12-10 win over Point Chevalier Pirates.

Buoyed by a season in which the Rams have lost only once and played some attractive, high trying-scoring games, not even a Sunday morning kickoff and dismal conditions could discourage hundreds of loyal fans from flocking over to Mt Smart Stadium for the grand final.

Coach Justin Moroney says the players “knew the game was going to be a dog fight” as the cold, wet conditions would work against the Rams’ expansive and quick style of play.

And he paid tribute to the “amazing supporters” who turned out in force to drown out the Point Chevalier fans.

