Looking forward to seeing the back of 2020 and welcoming in 2021? The Island Coaches Collective is offering a workshop that will appeal to many keen to start afresh.

Called Creating Vitality for 2021, the Island Coaches Collective’s next monthly workshop will take place on Sunday 8 November from 1pm to 3.30pm at Waiheke Library.

The workshop is planned to harness the wisdom from the collective’s 2020 series and create a vision of vitality for the next year.

Workshop participants will experience a reflective process to pave the way forward for themselves and the collective.

The workshop is an opportunity to revisit the highlights of all the ICC workshops held in 2020, says collective member Mel Burdett.

“The ICC coaches who presented this year are happy to build on previous learnings with the participants, however, everybody is welcome to join, even when you are new to this.”

This workshop is free of charge and a gift from the ICC coaches to the community of Waiheke, says Mel.

“Come with a curious mind and enjoy an afternoon of inspiration for vitality.”

Participants should bring pen and paper to take their new ideas home.

To register for the workshop email iccwaiheke@gmail.com before Friday 6 November.•

