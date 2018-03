The grape harvest is in full swing at the island’s two-dozen-and-counting commercial vineyards, with winemakers once again having to play the cards they’ve been dealt.

Weather-wise, this is the third challenging summer in a row for Waiheke growers, but fingers are crossed that they won’t be discarding as much crop as in 2016 and 2017.

• Geoff Cummings

