Fossil Bay Harvest Fayre celebrates its 25th Anniversary on Sunday week, commemorating the seasonal change and the fun of harvest.

Kindergarten parent Clarissa McKay says the fayre also highlights the incredible work done by children, teachers and parents throughout the year, with the day itself a time for real celebration.

The fayre is the main fundraiser for the kindergarten with the focus this year on inclusiveness and accessibility.

