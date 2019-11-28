Hana Blackmore is taking her battle over Waiheke’s revamped bus services to the Auckland Transport board.

Hana sent a request to Auckland Transport for permission to present her petition and a report she has written about changes to services at the council organisation’s final board meeting for the year which takes place next week.

On Monday, Ms Blackmore received a response from acting chair of the AT board, Wayne Donnelly, saying that she can present the documents to the board on Tuesday 3 December.

Hana has been collecting signatures for a petition objecting to the withdrawal of the Wharf Road/Ostend Road service with Sue Pawley and they have gathered more than 1600 signatures.

