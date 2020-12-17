Haere ra Whaea Elisha

Te reo Maori teacher Elisha Scott has helped start a revolution in learning at Te Huruhi Primary and, when she leaves her post this week, she’s confident momentum will just keep building.

Whaea Elisha, as she’s known to her students, is moving to Napier to enrol her two daughters Tiesha and Santana into St Joseph’s Maori Girls College.

Elisha will continue her te reo studies there. “It’s my passion, there’s a little fire inside that wants to keep growing,” she told Gulf News.

