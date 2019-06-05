Plans for the 2019 Matariki celebrations are well under way with the local board awarding Waiheke Primary School’s Ko Tahi Aroha $4000 towards the purchase of a marquee shelter for the event.

In the lead up to its Matariki exhibition from 28 June to 21 July the Waiheke Community Art Gallery was awarded $750 to contribute to advertising, installation, curatorial costs and artist support.

The 2019 exhibition, titled Aerero Hei Whakawhitinga korero – a conversation, aligns with the United Nations Year of Indigenous Languages and artists are encouraged to discover and research opportunities to converse in the indigenous language of Aotearoa. They will examine how te reo Māori creates connections, instils pride, commands respect and maintains cultural traditions.

Other successful applicants in the second Waiheke Local Board grants round include the Catherine Mitchell Arts Centre, which received $2700 towards acoustic insulation. Community Networks Waiheke was granted $1998 towards marketing, materials and venue hire for October’s “Fun Palaces” festival.

Event organizer Renee Casserly says the international movement, which offers a full weekend of activities, is aimed at fostering stronger and more engaged communities. The 2016 event was hugely successful and this year it will again take place mainly in the Artworks complex.

The Waiheke Hope Centre was awarded $2000 to go towards supplies for the community soup kitchen. Living Without Violence was granted $2000 to contribute to the purchase and setup of a software platform.

The Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust was awarded $2000 towards the delivery of music therapy sessions at Waiheke schools. The Waiheke Resources Trust was awarded $2000 towards a community fridge. Citizens Advice Bureau was granted $5306 towards the purchase and installation of new computers.

Parents and Friends of Te Huruhi School received $1000 towards supplies for the Garden to Table programme, which gives year five students the chance to grow, harvest and prepare fresh produce from their school vegetable garden. A golf-themed holiday programme organised by the Waiheke Golf Club was awarded $2000 to go towards coaching, staff and equipment hire.

The board received more requests for funding than was available – 16 organisations applied for a total of $89,531 and $25,774 was awarded. Out of the 16 applications for funding, five had to be declined due to low priority.

Renew Rehabilitation Charitable Trust applied for $7010 to go towards advertising, intellectual property, fees and venue hire to deliver mindful and parenting courses but were declined. Waiheke Sea Scouts was declined $10,000 towards the purchase of a new rescue boat. Ross Hawkins and Catherine Boyes were declined $5,000 and $3550 towards planting costs on Rakino Island.

An application for a grant of $10,000 by Waiheke Community Pool Inc towards the purchase and installation of a shade cover at Te Huruhi school pool was also declined. • Sophie Boladeras