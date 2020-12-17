Last Saturday the Mustangs Stallions Under 15 team set out on their journey to Howick on the 7am Sealink ferry. They were the only team from Mustangs club to have two games in very windy Howick, and, being their last games before Christmas, all coaches and parents were in tow to support them in their battle against the Pukekohe Patriots and Marist.

After a good warm up, the Mustangs took to the field first with the Patriots up to bat. The competition was as tough as it gets with the Patriots currently at the top of the ranks this season. After three home runs, Cael MacLeod and Harry Harris teamed up to tag out two base runners, and the third batter out was a combined effort by new Stallions player Logan Colmore-Williams and Harry Harris. Back up to bat, Astyn Fernandes scored one run for the Mustangs but unfortunately Sonny Te Rore’s massive fly ball was caught on the full, followed by Jacob Edwards and Luka Edwards both out at base.

• Janine Martin and Kim Gordon

