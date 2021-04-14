Waiheke children will have even more access to nature education after the Ministry of Social Development recognised Talking Tree Hill with OSCAR accreditation.

The OSCAR (Out of School Care and Recreation) accreditation means that eligible families can apply for a subsidy for after school care and holiday programmes, and also resulted in three years’ funding for Talking Tree Hill to go to after school and holiday programmes.

Talking Tree Hill founder Kirsten Simmons says the $36,120 funding will be put into scholarships, initially for after school clubs at Talking Tree Hill and Waiheke Primary School, and then holiday programmes.

