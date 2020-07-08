Waiheke High students shone bright at a Māori performing arts showcase at the school, with rhythmic poi dances and powerful haka last Thursday.

Friends and family turned out for the colourful, high-energy event, watching on as students demonstrated their creativity and rhythm with dance, choreography, music and costume.

Māori performing arts teacher Te Ao Hau said she was proud of what her students had achieved in the six weeks of intense training leading up to the show.

“They worked hard and got the mahi done,” she said. “They should all be commended for the time and effort they all spent over the six weeks of face to face teaching and learning.”

Part of the NCEA level one and two assessments for students, the showcase also featured international students at Waiheke High who learn about Māori performing arts as part of their exchange programme. •