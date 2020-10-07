A line-up of DJs will make the most of the island’s new level 1 lack of restrictions and play to a crowd of dance enthusiasts at Artworks Theatre this Friday night, all in the name of renovation.

The night begins with DJ Alisha from 7.30pm to 9pm, followed by Samson Live – a collaboration of multi-instrumentalist DJs Sam Allen and Sam Jones who perform from 9pm to 10.30pm. The duo has cultivated a house-funk experience combining electronic looping with live instruments such as keyboard, guitar, saxophone, flute and vocals.

Turntablist, The Onternet, finishes the night from 10.30pm to 12.30am.

It’s out with the old and in with a new look at the theatre’s bar. With the theatre feeling the pinch from a year of disruption and cancelled shows, plans are afoot to create a bar that will provide a steady revenue stream for the theatre, says theatre co-director Kashmir Postel.

The management team plans to transform the space into a quirky art bar, aptly named The Pinter. Renovations are due to start in November and funds raised from Friday night’s line up will go towards supplies for the make-over.

Advance tickets are $30 plus booking free available at artworkstheatre.org.nz, or $35 on the door. •