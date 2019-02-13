After a two-year hiatus, don’t miss the Onetangi Beach races this weekend. Horses, tractors, kids carts and Sealegs will be charging down the beachfront this Sunday 17 February.

Now a staple event on the island calendar, the races are a day full of colour and fun as many of the entrants dress up not only themselves, but their means of transport too.

But races aren’t the only thing on the programme. For fashionistas, Fashion in the Field is always a popular event with three judging categories, men, women and children (under 16). It’s a not-too-serious nod to a race-day tradition.

The hospitality tent has unfortunately sold out, but there will be plenty of island food, coffee and produce on offer at the beachside market.

The day is put on by the Rotary Club of Waiheke each year who rely on the success of the Onetangi Beach races and other fundraising events to be able to contribute to the community.

The races are set to begin at 10.15am so be sure to arrive early to find a good spot. •