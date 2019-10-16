A special island exploration by bike is on offer in the coming Waiheke Cycling Festival.

Taking place on the second day of the festival, the Tour de Waiheke takes cyclists around the island for a high tea, storytelling, vineyard visits, an art exhibition and a film screening. Named after the most famous bicycle race in the world, Waiheke’s version embraces a more relaxed and investigative approach to cycling, says festival spokesperson Tanya Batt.

“It’s certainly not a race, although you may have to put in some pedal effort if you’re to enjoy everything on offer,” she says.

The Tour de France began in 1903 as a fundraiser for a local newspaper and involves 21 day-long stages over the course of 23 days. Participants in Tour De Waiheke have just seven hours to complete a course that involves fine dining, art, storytelling, Waiheke wines, music and cinema, says Tanya.

