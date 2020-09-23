Get pedalling for Biketober

Cycling is the transport mode of the month for October and a series of events will run across the island and over to the city.

Biketober starts with a quiz and bike check ups at Ostend Market on Saturday 3 October. Called Whose Road Is It Anyway, the quiz and bike workshop will run from 9am to 1pm.

The following weekend, the Good Stuff Cycle Tour takes place from 10am to 3pm on Sunday 11 October. Hosted by Carys Templer, the tour stops at local businesses offering compostable, reusable or zero packaging and finishes at Palm Beach for a plastic-free picnic.

Carys is hoping for good weather but has set aside a rain date of Saturday 24 October, if required. Anyone interested in taking part can register by emailing Carys@wrt.org.nz.

