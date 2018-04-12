If you joined in on the Harvest Fayre fun at Fossil Bay last Sunday, you are sure to have met an abundance of island children with wide smiles on their faces.

With game tickets in hand, they lined up to have their faces painted, to have a go against the painted cans on the old school slingshot, or to be circus princesses in the high-hanging hula hoop.

Others made new friends while their parents browsed the market stalls, explored stars on the huge telescope or rode the flower-decked pony Rosie.

The Song Bird Stage was a musical haven with folk songs from Grainneog, singer/songwriter tunes from Jaz Caitcheon and Jemilah Ross-Hayes, Tala’s spoken word and lots of other local creatives.

