The Man O’ War Summer Lunch in support of the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust (ARHT) went off without a hitch last Sunday. The event raised close to $300,000 in donations, and it continues to be the largest fundraiser for Westpac helicopter services.

Guests enjoyed the stellar sounds of Auckland-based band White Chapel Jak and feasted on fare prepared by renowned chefs including Mark Southon, Gareth Stewart and Sid Sahrawat.

“When we asked our guests to crowd fund for a second new Lucas CPR machine for one of our AW169 aircraft, one lovely anonymous donor approached retired intensive care paramedic Barry Watkin with a cheque for $30,000,” an ARHT representative told Gulf News.

“This means that the other funds raised through the Lucas crowd-funding auction will now be put towards life-saving medical kits for our second machine.”

The summer lunch was attended by about 420 guests, as well as the chefs and a number of volunteers who generously gave their time and talent.

“We are thankful to all sponsors, donors, volunteers and attendees who gave so much of their time to make it such a successful event,” says an organiser.

“This includes all the wonderful residents who opened their homes to accommodate our guest chefs and volunteers, and those business owners who donated their products and services to bring the event to life and also create amazing items for our auction.” •