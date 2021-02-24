Garden festival takes a year off

After celebrating its 20th anniversary last year, Waiheke’s popular garden festival is to take a year off in 2021 to give it time to “revitalise”.

The Garden Festival has been the major annual fundraising event for the Jassy Dean Trust, which raises vital support for the health and wellbeing of Waiheke children. Greg Dean, Chairman and Founder of the Trust, says they will look to restart the festival, which brings scores of visitors to the island, in November next year.

“The ongoing uncertainty around Covid-19 and the considerable demand the event places on the Trust, our gardeners, and volunteers has prompted us to make this decision. But we will be back in 2022. We appreciate the work of our dedicated supporters who make this event a success and we appreciate the generous contributions you make. This break will give us all time to revitalise.”

Despite the loss of their biggest event, Greg says the trust’s work is still very much needed and there are new fundraising events in development, and which he expects to be rolled out over the year.

“We have seen a steady increase in requests for support for children dealing with mental health illnesses in the past few years and we want to do more to help our young people with these challenges.”

Greg says the trust will continue to help families with ongoing health needs and emergency financial assistance for travel and medical appointments.

