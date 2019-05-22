The Waiheke Community Art Gallery on Korora Road is undergoing renovations to upgrade the entryway stairs, deck and ramp. The façade of the building is also being replaced although the gallery will remain open as per usual.

The works are due for completion in mid-July, although gallery staff say Auckland Council building contractors have not been on-site over the past few days and delays might be imminent.

Despite the work on its facelift, the art gallery remains accessible via the cinema staircase and parking is available on Korora Road.

“Three significant events are coming up at the gallery,” says manager Linda Chalmers.

“These include the opening of the 2019 Small Sculpture Prize and new works by local artists Preston Camp and Trevor Bayly on 24 May. The Gala Prizegiving is on 31 May, (Queen’s Birthday Weekend) when Reuben Friend, the selector, will speak, and the opening of Matariki 2019 is on Friday 28 June.” •