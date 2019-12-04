Our young Waiheke Fun Ferns have been enjoying their first taste of competitive netball traveling off-island to Netball North Harbour every Wednesday for the past six weeks.

We would like to congratulate these young Year 2 and Year 3 players on a fantastic season of netball.

These young girls improved every week, showing some great skills, commitment and amazing team work on and off the court. Thanks to all involved, have a merry Christmas and see you all in the 2020 netball season. • Shelley Foster and Ingrid Malifa