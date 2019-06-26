rolley Derby Sam Message and Neil Hemens bolt the axel to their trolley's frame
Sam Message and Neil Hemens bolt the axel to their trolley’s frame.

An act of pure fun is how Neil Hemens and Sam Message describe working together to build a three-wheeled trolley for September’s Great Gulf News Trolley Derby.

At Neil’s motorcycle and engineering workshop, surrounded by myriad parts with a multitude of possibilities, the two men relish the chance to solve the problems that arise as they turn parts of an old motor scooter into their dream trolley. Like a work of art, they’ve named the trolley I Am Toru, referring to their creation’s three wheels.

“I’ve wanted to make a trike for yonks and now’s the chance,” says Neil who fixes second-hand scooters and wanted to make use of spare parts he wasn’t using on motor scooter repairs. • Erin Johnson

