An act of pure fun is how Neil Hemens and Sam Message describe working together to build a three-wheeled trolley for September’s Great Gulf News Trolley Derby.

At Neil’s motorcycle and engineering workshop, surrounded by myriad parts with a multitude of possibilities, the two men relish the chance to solve the problems that arise as they turn parts of an old motor scooter into their dream trolley. Like a work of art, they’ve named the trolley I Am Toru, referring to their creation’s three wheels.

“I’ve wanted to make a trike for yonks and now’s the chance,” says Neil who fixes second-hand scooters and wanted to make use of spare parts he wasn’t using on motor scooter repairs. • Erin Johnson

