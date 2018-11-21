Private meetings between Fullers360 representatives and the Waiheke Local Board, then between business owners and ferry company representatives, have recently led to a re-think by Fullers360 on proposed reductions in freight services.

Local board chair Cath Handley, who also co-ordinated the meeting between Fullers360 and affected businesses owners, says “The important thing was to get the commercial operators in the same room to articulate what the real issues were for them and also to understand Fullers concerns and to find alternative solutions to what is a fundamental challenge for them – the safety issue. They’ve done that and I’ve got to say I applaud their flexibility.”

• Rob Brennan

