Fullers360 is upping the prices of visitor fares by $5 from 21 December to 10 February. During these seven weeks, adult return visitor fares to Waiheke will increase from $40 to $45 per ticket.

The fare increase will not affect other ticket types and won’t impact customers travelling with AT Hop cards and commuter passes such as off-island tickets, or the FlexiPass and Monthly Pass. The increased ticket price will only apply to purchases of visitor adult return tickets over the seven-week period, and there are no changes to children and family visitor fares. • Sophie Boladeras

