Waiheke local board chairperson Cath Handley is urging ferry users to keep up the momentum calling for change to get the Minister of Transport to commit to waiving Fullers’ exemption from the public transport operating model. In an open letter to Gulf News, the chairperson details her frustrations, mirrored by much of the community, on service disruptions and inferences that these are perceived rather than actual.

The word “perception” is being used to discredit our experiences of using Fullers ferries.

I hear it often. I heard it first when I coat-tailed our MP, Nikki Kaye’s meeting with Fullers CEO Mike Horne on 27 May to hear why our ferry services had been so disrupted that month. Mike Horne agreed there had been one major incident but that their reliability was well over 99 percent. Waiheke’s “perceptions’’ weren’t warranted. Fullers’ data contradicted the degree to which we had suffered disruptions.

