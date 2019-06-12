Straight after Sunday’s packed public meeting at Morra Hall, Sophie Boladeras asked Fullers CEO Mike Horne what was next on the cards for the embattled ferry company.

Fullers CEO Mike Horne admitted straight out at Sunday’s meeting that standing in front of hundreds of Waiheke residents was “daunting”, but by the end of more than two-and-a-half hours he had no illusions about the depth of passion on the fate of his ferry company.

“These things are quite emotional and this is the first time I have been part of a public meeting like this at any time in my career,” he told Gulf News.

