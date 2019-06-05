After weeks of escalating “ferry fury” Fullers will meet with Waiheke ferry users in an open forum this Sunday. The company has invited a panel of Auckland and Waiheke stakeholders and the wider community to be part of the meeting to be chaired by former Waitakere Mayor Sir Bob Harvey.

“We want people to be able to get everything off their chests, so we can draw a line in the sand and actually start to deal with these things in a way that works,” says Fullers CEO Mike Horne.

For the month of May, there were 22 ferry cancellations causing people to be late for work and school, as well as scores of missed appointments. The disruptions continued last week when “mechanical issues” led to the cancellation of one ferry and the delay of another on Wednesday morning.

“Ten of the cancellations were to do with fog and the others were for a variety of reasons. Some were within and some outside of our control,” says Mr Horne. • Sophie Boladeras

