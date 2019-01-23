The Motu Mastaz have gone from flipping at the regional sprints to making the finals at the waka ama nationals at Lake Karapiro last weekend. This is the first time that the Waiheke Waka Ama Club has entered a men’s team in the Te Wānanga o Aotearoa Waka Ama National Sprint Championships.

The team of Cowan Lindesay, Dean Hughes, Paul Hailstone, Mike Hill, Matt Cole and Tony Parker hadn’t had a single practice together during their training sessions because the holidays interfered and Mike Hill lives in Waihi. • Jo Parker