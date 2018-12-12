Changes to freight services will go ahead on Monday despite multiple meetings between Waiheke business owners, the local board and Fullers360 representatives.

This Saturday 15 December will be the final day of the previous freight services. Changes will take effect from Monday 17 December as the new freight service operates Monday to Friday only.

Along with other island businesses, Waiheke Couriers will be significantly impacted by the changes, which include replacing the large cages currently in use with smaller trolleys.

Courier company owner Dene Priestley says he has done his best to negotiate with the ferry company and he now wants to get on with things.• Sophie Boladeras

Full story in this weeks Gulf News… Out Now!!!