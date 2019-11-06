Those arriving by cycle to view the Red Shed’s latest exhibition will also be able to park their velocipedes in the fine new bike shed – formerly the bus shelter. They will also be nicely in tune with the theme of the show. Cycle/Recycle arose from an approach by Waiheke Cycling Festival’s Tanya Batt to see if the Red Shed Art Collective would be part of the festival. Colin Beardon of the Red Shed said they would be delighted to, and the exhibition opened last weekend as part of the festival celebrations.

•Sandra Chesterman – Arts