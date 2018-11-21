Auckland Transport will in early December introduce a number of changes to parking at Matiatia that will hit commuters in the pocket.

The free roadside 24 hours parking on Ocean View Road will be replaced with paid parking restricted to 24 hours and priced at $3 per day.

The six spaces on Ocean View Road adjacent to the main car park will continue to be limited to six hour parking but now charged at $1 per hour.

There will be two price areas within the main 24 hours car park. The sealed section closest to the terminal will be $6 per day. It has until now been divided between the area nearest the terminal rated at $6 per day and the farther back area that is $3 per day. They will be combined into one $6 per day area.

The gravel section further back will be the new $3 per day zone and parks that were previously available for seven days will be discontinued and included in the 24 hour zone.

• Rob Brennan

Full story in this weeks Gulf News… Out Now!!!