Learn the history of henna, how to take care of henna tattoos, how to draw different designs and more, when the Waiheke Youth Voice puts on a free henna workshop for youth this Saturday 15 July.

Under the guidance of Kara Veugelers and talented artist Gaia Rowntree, you can practice your skills on other participants and at the end of the day you get to take home your very own henna kit.

Gaia is well-experienced in henna tattoos, which she has done before at markets, weddings and parties.

“She’s an amazing talent,” Kara says.

“We’ll be teaching the students how to construct their own henna designs, how to make henna stencils and also about the history of henna.”

She explains that henna is a natural product that has been used for over 3600 years.

“It helps to teach intricate skill and patience, but it is also just a fun skill to use on your friends and yourself and a great way to express yourself creatively.”

The session takes place at Waiheke Adult Learning Centre from 12pm to 4pm. It is free to children and young adults between 11 and 24, but booking is required due to limited space.

Email waiheke.wyv@gmail.com or text Kara on 021 052 9232 to reserve.

Materials are provided. • Emma Haas