Who said softball was a summer sport? The wind whistled through the diamonds in Howick for the Waiheke Mustangs’ games last Saturday. Players were seen shivering while the scorers huddled under umbrellas protecting the all-important stats books from the squalls that came through. Luckily the Auckland weather was on our side and it cleared up to a baking heat later in the morning.

Foals (Minors)

With only eight minors to start on Saturday including two newcomers to the team, they did really well and, most of all, had plenty of fun!

The early morning showers didn’t faze them as they set out to beat the Red Sox 15 runs to seven after three innings. Marotekopua (MJ) Putai displayed great fielding skills and batted well to bring all the runners on base home.

All of the Foals have come a long way since the beginning of the season, listening to their coach Maurice Samuels and making him proud. Well done to the Foals, you all show great potential. • Janine Martin, Kim Gordon

