Belgian ultrarunner Nicolas Verniest has raised more than $4000 for Waiheke’s Native Bird Rescue in a feat of intense physical endurance. Last Saturday, Nic ran 100km along the Te Ara Hura trail in support of the bird rescue charity.

His incredible journey, which took 11 hours and 30 minutes, began at 6am on Blackpool Beach. Nic says he felt good during the first 40km – his girlfriend Christelle was there for him with food and water at different locations along the way. Nic was also joined throughout the run by other runners and supporters, easing the exhaustion and loneliness that occasionally set in.

During the final 30kms of the run, Nic’s muscles began to cramp, and he had to slow his pace and take a several breaks to relieve the pain. • Sophie Boladeras

Full story in this week’s Gulf News…. Out Now