Two Waiheke food waste initiatives have scooped Auckland Council Love Food Hate Waste funding, with Friday lunchtime fixture Kai Conscious Cafe taking out the largest grant of $5000.

Community Networks Waiheke was the winner for an idea with the Inglorious Vegetable Soup Disco and receives $1767.

Kai Conscious Cafe is run by Waiheke Resources Trust. The trust’s grants and operations coordinator, Livné Ore, says WRT seeks to bridge the gap between food waste and hunger through Kai Conscious Cafe.

“Our mahi is supported by local eateries and food suppliers on the island who have partnered with us to divert food from landfill, other service providers who help to redistribute the food, and the wonderful volunteers who help to cook and clean up the space on Fridays,” Livné says.

“However, the project depends solely on grants to fund our team. KCC is a project that is very close to our hearts – and puku – and we rely on successfully applying for funding throughout the year to keep it running, so we deeply appreciate Love Food Hate Waste awarding us this grant.” • Erin Johnson

