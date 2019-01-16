Litter and marine debris are apparent in waters around the island, particularly over the summer with the influx of recreational boats and visitors.

To try to mitigate the issue, Auckland Council is providing a floating waste barge to encourage boaties to dispose of their rubbish correctly. The barge, located at Man O’War Bay, is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including public holidays. Boaties will be able to dispose of general waste and recyclables. However, commercial waste, inorganic and bulky items, along with hazardous waste will not be accepted. • Sophie Boladeras

