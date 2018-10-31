Students of Te Huruhi Primary School were challenged to wear crazy hats last Friday as the school reminded them that hats must be worn during term four, and they took the challenge seriously.

An abundance of children got creative, cutting, gluing and stapling things like balloons, lollies and stuffed animals onto their headwear. Everyone received a high five from their fellow students as they flaunted their quirky headpieces down to the school hall for assembly.

The school asks that parents please remind all tamariki (children) that as of last Monday, 29 October, broad-brimmed hats need to be worn when outside. •