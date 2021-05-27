A team of fit, fast and furious Waiheke firefighters scaled the Sky Tower on Saturday 22 May, raising more than $6000 for Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand. Overall, firefighters from across the country raised a whopping $1,367,876.

Wearing their full 25kg firefighter gear, Ben King, Amy Cunningham, Danny Priest, Alex Mansell, Julio Bin and Eru Watana all put in the hard yards climbing 1103 steps. The fastest time for the Waiheke crew was Ben King’s 14 min 5 sec.

