Filmmakers focus on promo video

Young filmmakers fresh from the challenge of completing their own films for the Waiheke Youth Film Festival are now turning their skills to helping Waiheke businesses.

Filmmaker and mentor Rowena Baines is guiding the six winners of the festival in a project that gives Waiheke businesses struggling after Covid lockdowns the opportunity to showcase their products in a high quality promotional video for minimal cost.

Rowena says the promotional video will offer visibility to 15 small businesses and it will also entice local shoppers to shop locally.

“In four short minutes, they will get a taste of what our island has to offer and where to find it,” says Rowena, who will work with the young filmmakers to create the video in time for the Christmas and New Year rush.

Using professional equipment, the filmmakers will be guided through the steps to ensure a high quality end product that will screen online and at the Waiheke Cinema.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News… Out Now!!!