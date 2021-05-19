Approximately 400 people flocked to the island last weekend to enjoy the Waiheke Island Wine and Food Festival. Fullers had to add extra sailings to deal with a marked increase in visitors, and event organisers say the festival attracted domestic tourists from the Auckland region and further afield.

“The Go Media Waiheke Wine and Food Festival saw hundreds of visitors come to the island for a weekend of wine, food, art and music,” says Waiheke Island Tourism Inc chairperson Christina Hyde. “It was a fantastic event, and we are thrilled as a committee to be able to bring additional revenue and business to the island, as well as keeping Waiheke top of mind for people as they consider their next holidays, day trips and event.”

Festival passports cost $180 and included vineyard experiences, such as food and wine tastings, on-display art and live music. The tickets also included transport, offering visitors a return ferry trip with Fullers and access to hop-on-and-off festival shuttles running multiple routes throughout the three-day event. • Sophie Boladeras

