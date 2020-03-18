Ferry services prepare for change

Waiheke’s ferry services are closely monitoring the Covid-19 situation, with Sealink recommending people stay in their vehicles and Fullers360 suggesting people travel outside of peak hours.

Fullers’ Safety and Risk manager Alistair Thomson says the restrictions around mass gatherings do not currently affect Fullers’ services but the ferry company is prepared if the Government implements further social distancing measures. Mr Thomson says there aren’t any plans in place to cut the number of scheduled sailings, and that there will be no changes to freight coming to and from the island. Fullers’ ferry passenger numbers have already decreased over the past month.

“In light of the recent travel restrictions and self-isolation requirements, numbers have decreased. This is something we anticipate will continue in the short-term as further travel restrictions have been placed on visitors and cruise ships,” says Mr Thomson.

When it comes to passenger safety and hygiene, the spokesperson says staff members have the choice to wear personal protective equipment gear. Vessels are cleaned daily and additional cleaning is in place throughout Fullers’ services.

