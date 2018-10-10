Waiheke’s ferry operator is increasing fares by an average of $1 for each leg of the return journey to Auckland. It is also replacing a number of products. Commuter price changes will take effect from 1 November, while modifications to visitor fares will kick in on 15 October.

Fullers360 attributes the increases to rising operational costs, which CEO Mike Horne says include “the increasing cost of labour, licences, fuel, regulation, occupational health and safety, and wharf licences. They’ve all gone up substantially, and we have to make some changes.” • Sophie Boladeras

