The owner of a Cory Road property on which a mature pōhutukawa was felled in April has been ordered to plant three new trees.

“I am now in a position to confirm that, based on the information we have reviewed to date, the removal of the pōhutukawa tree was not approved under the resource consent granted for the current development at Cory Road,” said Richard Preece, team leader for the council’s compliance monitoring, central licensing and regulatory compliance section.

“An Environmental Infringement Notice has been issued to the developer for the breach and three replacement pōhutukawa trees are required to be planted on the property. The trees are required to be maintained for a period of two years and retained thereafter.”

• Rob Brennan

Full story in this weeks Gulf News… Out Now!!