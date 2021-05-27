Felled kānuka and cut up branches strewn beside a bush path in Te Toki Reserve have raised concerns that timber is being taken for firewood.

Member of Friends of Te Toki Reserve Tony King-Turner says he was informed two weeks ago when concerned members of the public called him to report their suspicions that someone was felling and cutting up trees in the reserve.

Acting sergeant Raymond Matthews says Waiheke police have received a few complaints recently and are aware of the activity but are not investigating.

Generally the issue is about education, he says, however if the actions continue there are other avenues police can take as “essentially it’s theft”.

