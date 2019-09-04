The red carpet rolled out, final adjustments were made and lights were dimmed as models took to runways, escalators and showrooms all over Auckland as part of New Zealand Fashion Week 2019.

In one of many Fashion Week firsts this year, a number of models were clad in clothing curated and designed by Waiheke women. Angela Winter Means of Oneroa-based clothing store Greatest Friend and renowned Māori designer Jeanine Clarkin each made an impression with their sustainable ethos and upcycled creations.

Angela curated 12 looks as part of a sustainability-themed show at the Auckland Town Hall. As the models strolled down the runway to an Aldous Harding soundtrack in pieces oozing contemporary romance or sleek androgynous style, some viewers were unaware that almost every item was pre-loved.• Sophie Boladeras

Full story in this weeks Gulf News… Out Now!!!